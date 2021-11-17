Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.90 million. Analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

