VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.02. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 40,344 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

