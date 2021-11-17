Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,818,183 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $16.10.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,481,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.