Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the October 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of IAE stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.