Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE IHD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

