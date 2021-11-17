Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.54. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 36,253 shares.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
