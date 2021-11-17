Voyager Token Price Hits $4.06 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00006793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $68.46 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00222755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.