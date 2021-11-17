VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $947.03

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 947.03 ($12.37) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.28). VP shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £377.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 947.03.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.