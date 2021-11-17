W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $494.22

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $494.22 and last traded at $489.92, with a volume of 123606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $484.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

