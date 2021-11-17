Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.60

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

