Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

