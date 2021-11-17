Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $12,328,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 437.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $150.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.