Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever Buys 50,000 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,054,205 shares in the company, valued at C$996,289.43.

TSE WM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.51. 876,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,059. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.98 million and a PE ratio of -23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

