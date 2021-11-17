Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $68.96 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $68.96 million and $5.83 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.12 or 0.06990700 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00084724 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00080868 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,888,396 coins and its circulating supply is 78,167,364 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

