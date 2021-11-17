Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $18.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,297,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

