Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the October 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

