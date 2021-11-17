Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the October 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
