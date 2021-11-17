WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $782.32 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $782.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024060 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,808,478,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,324,731 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

