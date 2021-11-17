Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $401.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

