Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,549 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.