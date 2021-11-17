Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 90.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $350,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 22.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,054.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.34, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.01 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

