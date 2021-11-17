Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

