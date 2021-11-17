Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $16.47 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

