Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $306.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

