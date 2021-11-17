Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,865 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

