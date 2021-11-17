Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,392 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

