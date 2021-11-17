Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

