Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

