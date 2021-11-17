Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.50 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,951 shares of company stock valued at $142,190,267. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

