Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

