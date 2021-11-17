Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $361.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $292.20 and a 12-month high of $365.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

