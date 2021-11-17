Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KnowBe4 (KNBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE):

11/9/2021 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

11/5/2021 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

11/4/2021 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/22/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KNBE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 20,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,275. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,037 shares of company stock worth $4,696,514.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $39,088,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $23,962,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

