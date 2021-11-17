Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Myomo (MYO)

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN: MYO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2021 – Myomo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

11/16/2021 – Myomo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

11/15/2021 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

11/11/2021 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,231. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

