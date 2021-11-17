Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.