Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $108.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Autoliv stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

