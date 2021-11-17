Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $75.24 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Waters worth $75,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

WAT opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $222.52 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.