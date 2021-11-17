Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

