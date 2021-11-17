Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Buyback 6,000,000 Shares

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 549,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

