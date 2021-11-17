West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.00

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 7093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on WJRYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.40.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.