West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,540.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,394.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,392.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

