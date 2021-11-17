West Oak Capital LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 352,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

