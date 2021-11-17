West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 12,385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 328.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 299.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 174,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,056,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 307.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

