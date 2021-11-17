West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 33,691 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 344,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 202,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

