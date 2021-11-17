West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,981.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,849.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,682.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,930 shares of company stock valued at $529,010,909. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

