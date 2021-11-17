West Oak Capital LLC Sells 935 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $305.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.