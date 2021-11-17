Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the October 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

