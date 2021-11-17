Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,258. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.