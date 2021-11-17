Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

