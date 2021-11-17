Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.45

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.45 and traded as high as C$28.03. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.76, with a volume of 55,401 shares changing hands.

WTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.