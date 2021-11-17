WHALE Price Reaches $18.39 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $18.39 or 0.00030707 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $127.03 million and approximately $562,334.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

