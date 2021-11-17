Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.05.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$59.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

